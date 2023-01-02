First Interstate Bank Buys 4,569 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.28. 91,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.