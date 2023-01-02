First Interstate Bank Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 628.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 84,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. 2,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,358. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55.

