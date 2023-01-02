First Interstate Bank Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 184,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 48,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 178,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 176,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,343. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $167.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

