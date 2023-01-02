First Interstate Bank Sells 82 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 103,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.36. 1,672,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,109,748. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

