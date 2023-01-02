First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 190,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 177,876 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 275,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 110,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.86. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,404. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.