First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $9.53 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 43,244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 221,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

