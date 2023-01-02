First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $9.53 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
