First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,502. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.