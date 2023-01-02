First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,502. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,056 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 84,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 84.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 60,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,656 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

