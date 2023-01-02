FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Up 20.7% in December

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $427,256,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after buying an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after buying an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 51,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,533. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

