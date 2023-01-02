Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.55-$4.71 EPS.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $176.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

FIVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.80.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $1,190,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Five Below by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 124,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

