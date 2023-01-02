Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FSBC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $32.00.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 38.89% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

