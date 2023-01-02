Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.50.
