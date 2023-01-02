Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

