Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. Formula Systems has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $636.31 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

Further Reading

