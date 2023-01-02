Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FBRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

