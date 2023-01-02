Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Update

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Forte Biosciences Price Performance
FBRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.00. 844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.28.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Forte Biosciences Company Profile
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
