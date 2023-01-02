Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Performance

FORW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

