Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,719,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
FORW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Forwardly has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About Forwardly
