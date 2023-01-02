Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FSP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.73. 18,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $281.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 37,693 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 22.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.