Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $4.65 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00027850 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $338.12 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,723,524 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

