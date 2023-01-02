freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRTAF shares. UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of FRTAF remained flat at $22.70 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.39. freenet has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

