Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.34.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

FSNUY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,005. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.