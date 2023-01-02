Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.34.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

FSNUY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,005. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.