G999 (G999) Price Tops $0.0019

G999 (G999) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $8,184.43 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00066694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003365 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000125 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

