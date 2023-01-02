G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $9,412.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00059210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003235 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

