Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Price Performance

Shares of GLXZ remained flat at $2.44 during trading hours on Monday. 8,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,013. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

