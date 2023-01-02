Gas One Day Volume Hits $2.68 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $118.88 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00012048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
