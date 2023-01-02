GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $40.34 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.34.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Institutional Trading of GDS
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GDS by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 33.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GDS Stock Performance
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
