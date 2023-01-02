General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.85. 183,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

