Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.

NYSE GCO opened at $46.02 on Monday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $580.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

