Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.37 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.
Genesco Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE GCO opened at $46.02 on Monday. Genesco has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $580.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.90.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.23 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Genesco
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.