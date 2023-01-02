Genesis Vision One Day Trading Volume Tops $72.32 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $510,000.71 and approximately $72.32 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00464702 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.07 or 0.02956793 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.82 or 0.29736161 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

