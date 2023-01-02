GeniuX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $289,553.36 (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and approximately $289,553.36 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00464749 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.36 or 0.02962840 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.13 or 0.29739206 BTC.

GeniuX Profile

GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com.

Buying and Selling GeniuX

According to CryptoCompare, “What is GeniuX (IUX)? The ecosystem is underpinned by GeniuX, a utility token based on the Polygon standard. It will be used to support the tokenization of real-world assets, with a wide range of sectors covered including real estate, transportation, sports, and arts. Founded in 2018, the project is owned by the company Genius Assets. It was founded by Claudiu Buda. Genius Assets was first launched in 2021 and had its Token Generation Event on June 18th, 2022 Digital assets marketplace Genius Assets is a project allowing decentralized investments in non-crypto assets through tokenization.The IUX economic model has a total supply of 1,000,000,000.00 IUX. IUX’s native token was first made available for purchase through a private sale of 2% and a pre-sale of 5%. Of the remaining, for public sale there is available 24%, for Advisors and strategic partners 5%, incentives and airdrops 3%, and a total of 15% for the Burn Program. Allocated to Founders and Core Team there is 6%, for community rewards and development is 40%. Also, for sustainable Marketing 5%, for liquidity and exchange listing we allocated 5%, and for Staking and Growth 30%.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

