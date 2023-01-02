Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 18,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Geron Stock Up 15.2 %

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $2.42. 310,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,606. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GERN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Geron by 125.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 24.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

