Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the November 30th total of 18,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Geron Stock Up 15.2 %
NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $2.42. 310,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,606. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Geron by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Geron by 125.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 125,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Geron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 24.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 143,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geron (GERN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.