Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms recently commented on GTY. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GTY opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.38%.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.