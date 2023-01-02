GICTrade (GICT) Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. GICTrade has a market capitalization of $91.17 million and $28,091.15 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00005493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.95510483 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,908.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GICTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

