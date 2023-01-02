Gifto Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $21.16 million and $4.17 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

