Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GILD opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

