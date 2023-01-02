Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE owned 0.42% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

