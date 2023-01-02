GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2023

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTFGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 631,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

OTCMKTS GMYTF remained flat at 75.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 75.00. GMO Payment Gateway has a one year low of 64.10 and a one year high of 125.00.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.