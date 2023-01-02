Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 851,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

Graco stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $80.96.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Graco by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Graco by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

