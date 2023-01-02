Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,340 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,340 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 133,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,110. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 1,450 ($17.50) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.84) to GBX 1,550 ($18.71) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

