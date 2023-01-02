Greystone Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,906 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises about 2.6% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of NRG Energy worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NRG Energy stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. 81,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

