Greystone Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.73. 7,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.