Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $373,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 76.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

