Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,095 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.06. 58,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.