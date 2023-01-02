Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 245,873 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 245,873 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.4% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 706,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

