Grin Price Up 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $987,652.52 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,693.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.51 or 0.00452325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020904 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.35 or 0.00888593 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00593499 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00253171 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.