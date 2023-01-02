Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.3 %

Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.56. The stock had a trading volume of 39,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.20. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $114.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.42.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,516 shares of company stock valued at $768,482. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

