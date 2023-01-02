GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $303.66 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $303.66 million and $1,509.17 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007786 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00027104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004369 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007459 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

