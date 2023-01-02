Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,494,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after buying an additional 808,926 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,112,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after buying an additional 688,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,627. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.