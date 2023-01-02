Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.47. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,867. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $322.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.43.

