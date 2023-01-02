Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 247,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,899,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,676 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 769,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $363,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $456.50. 94,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.