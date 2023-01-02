Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 130,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 193,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.65. 247,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

