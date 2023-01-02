Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 54.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10,948.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 303,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $447,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.56. 93,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $245.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $199.35.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

