Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 347 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.23. 650,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,311,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

